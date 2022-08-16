Rangers v PSV Eindhoven in statistics

Ruud van Nistelrooy and Giovanni van BronckhorstSNS

Ruud van Nistelrooy played against Giovanni van Bronckhorst when Rangers beat PSV in 1999

  • PSV have won two European trophies - the 1978 Uefa Cup and 1988 European Cup - and Rangers just one - the 1972 European Cup-winners' Cup.

  • Rangers missed out on Champions League qualification last season, losing to Malmo, before dropping down to the Europa League and losing the final to Eintracht Frankfurt.

  • PSV played in all three European competitions last season, losing to Benfica in the Champions League play-offs, finishing behind Monaco and Real Sociedad in the Europa League groups and then reaching the quarter-finals of the Conference League, where they lost to Leicester City.

  • Rangers have made 10 appearances in the Champions League group stage but have not featured since 2010-11, while PSV last reached the group stage in 2018-19.

  • PSV head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy played for the side when they lost 4-1 to Rangers in the Champions League at Ibrox in 1999 - scoring a penalty for the Dutch side - a match in which current Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst played for the Glasgow side.

  • Van Nistelrooy was in the Manchester United team that won 1-0 at Ibrox in the 2003-04 Champions League group stage, the Dutchman scoring twice in a subsequent 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

  • PSV and Rangers have met three times in European competition previously, with the Glasgow side winning three legs and only losing once - but that was in their most recent meeting, when Jeremain Lens scored the only goal of the 2010-11 Europa League round of 16 tie 14 minutes into the second leg at Ibrox.

  • Rangers are unbeaten in seven European home games, including the last four, while PSV are unbeaten in four European away fixtures, drawing three of them.

  • Van Bronckhorst was assistant to Fred Rutten, now on Van Nistelrooy's coaching staff at PSV, at Feyenoord in 2014-15 before succeeding Rutten as head coach the following season.

Read the full match preview here.