Ake stepping out
46 - Nathan Aké recorded more progressive carries than any other player this #FIFAWorldCup (46), with a progressive carry defined as the player moving the ball 5+ metres upfield. Advanced.
Will Manchester City maximise the confident displays Nathan Ake has shown so far at the World Cup?
The 27-year-old has impressed in his two appearances for the Netherlands in Qatar.
A defender who likes to step up with the ball and play feels very much like a Pep Guardiola dream.