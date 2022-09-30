Joelinton believes his "time will come" for a call up to the Brazilian national team.

T﻿he 26-year-old is yet to receive an international cap, with his last Brazil appearance coming for their under-17 side.

"﻿I am not frustrated or disappointed. I still believe I can get called up, but I am not frustrated as the most important thing is Newcastle," Joelinton told the club's YouTube channel., external

"I will try to do my best here, keep improving to help the team and keep playing well - and my time will come.

"If it is this year or next year, I am OK. I just want to do my best here and, at the time, I will be ready to go.

"﻿I try to give something every day, because I know if I do well in training I will be more confident in the game."