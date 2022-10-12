L﻿eicester v Crystal Palace: Head-to-head stats

Leicester v Crystal Palace head-to-head stats: 20 Premier League games. Wins: Leicester 8, Crystal Palace 8. Goals: Leicester 24, Crystal Palace 28. Clean sheets: Leicester 5, Crystal Palace 7Getty Images

  • Leicester have won their last three Premier League home games against Crystal Palace, more than they had in their first seven against them in the competition.

  • Having done the league double over Leicester in 2017-18 and 2018-19, Palace are winless in their past six against the Foxes (D2 L4).

  • Wilfried Zaha has both scored (seven) and been directly involved in (nine) more Premier League goals against Leicester than he has any other team.

  • Patson Daka has been directly involved in four goals in his past four league games for Leicester (three goals, one assist).