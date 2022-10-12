Leicester have won their last three Premier League home games against Crystal Palace, more than they had in their first seven against them in the competition.

Having done the league double over Leicester in 2017-18 and 2018-19, Palace are winless in their past six against the Foxes (D2 L4).

Wilfried Zaha has both scored (seven) and been directly involved in (nine) more Premier League goals against Leicester than he has any other team.