Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch won't be in the dugout after his red card against Brentford last month.

His side will still play with the same great intensity, though, and Elland Road always seems to lift them. At home is where you feel it is going to happen for them.

Villa got a big win over Southampton last time out, but their results on the road so far have been poor, with three defeats out of three, and I don't see that changing.

Al's prediction: This should be a really good game. Leeds always seem to go for it and, whether it is good or bad, there is always something happening. Villa will sit back more, but if Leeds score early then it could really open up. 3-2

