H﻿earts keeper Craig Gordon celebrated a personal Scotland milestone as he helped Steve Clarke's side win their Nations League group with a gritty draw away to Ukraine on Tuesday.

T﻿he 39-year-old is now Scotland's sixth most capped player outright after his 73rd international outing took him clear of Tom Boyd.

G﻿ordon marked the occasion with several brilliant stops, and midfielder Callum McGregor was quick to pay tribute.

"﻿Craig's been making saves like that for so long now," said McGregor of his former Celtic team-mate.

"Everybody thinks it's normal, but he just keeps pulling off top save after top save.

"﻿He saved us a couple of times on Tuesday. We knew it would be a tough game and expected to be under pressure.

"﻿In the big moments you need your goalkeeper and he absolutely delivered again."

I﻿t was also a memorable night for Gordon's Hearts colleague Stephen Kingsley, who came off the bench midway through the second half to help see out the draw.

I﻿t was Kingsley's first competitive cap and his second overall, with his debut coming six years ago in a friendly defeat to France.