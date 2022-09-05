Rangers 'usually turn up' on Euro nights - Miller

Kenny Miller thinks Rangers have shown they can bounce off the canvas, despite being floored 4-0 by Celtic, to produce another battling European performance against Ajax on Wednesday.

The Ibrox side return to the Champions League group stage for the first time in 12 years as they start their Group A campaign in Netherlands against the top seeds.

"They are going to be hurting and there's going to be a lot of criticism thrown the team's way and individuals within that team as well," former Rangers striker Miller told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

Miller thinks it is "a real chance" for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side to restore their reputation due to "the experience they have built up in Europe over the last four years in the Europa League, culminating in making the final last season".

"They know how to play these games and, more often than not, come a European night, it doesn't matter how the league form's been going or previous performances, they have turned up," he said.

Miller pointed out that former Dutch international Van Bronckhorst had two spells in his homeland in charge of Feyenoord and: "He'll know Ajax really well, he'll know everything about them, so he'll have his team prepared properly and it's up to his players to put in the performance."

He added that it was an opportunity for the likes of striker Alfredo Morelos and winger Ryan Kent, who have been linked with moves away from Ibrox as they enter the final year of their contracts, to "show you can play at this level and you'll get a move no problem".