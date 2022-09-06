Mike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

With only four points from six games, it’s easy for those outside of the club to interpret our start to the season as a poor one. Even prior to the season starting, the media and 'pundits' were adamant Frank Lampard would be removed from his job first. Saturday was further evidence that this couldn’t be any further from the truth.

The flexibility applied by the manager in his set up in recent weeks has highlighted his adaptable approach. The general consensus was that we would play with a back five regardless of opposition. The thought of a midfield three was also something many saw as not becoming of this Everton side. The manager and his recruitment has changed all of that.

Saturday’s Merseyside derby saw only two players who started the corresponding fixture last season line up against Liverpool from the off. Both the set up and personnel were in stark contrast to the abomination we witnessed at Goodison Park last December. The leadership of James Tarkowski and Conor Coady, the youthful exuberance of Nathan Patterson and Vitaliy Mykolenko, and the physicality and skill of Amadou Onana and Alex Iwobi highlighted how far this side has come.

Maybe, just maybe, the narrative will now begin to shift and the manager will get some warranted praise.