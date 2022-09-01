Sam Peoples, United Peoples TV, external

I've always maintained that we'd be happy as Manchester United fans come the end of the transfer window and, for once, I have been proven correct.

It's been painful to follow as a fan throughout the summer with the Frenkie de Jong and Cristiano Ronaldo situations casting a shadow over the club but we've come out the other side of it smiling.

If you told any United fan before the summer window started that we'd sign Antony, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia, they'd all have laughed in your face. But here we are.

It was a far from perfect summer transfer window and we've overpaid for players because of how poorly run we are as an operation but we've properly backed Erik ten Hag, allowed him to dictate the profiles of the signings and without a scouting department we've trusted his judgement.

Looking at how quickly Martinez, Malacia and Eriksen have settled, the signs are good so far.

No doubt more could have been done but in his first summer Ten Hag has been able to properly build the foundations of his new look United squad.

Now we've got to build on that.