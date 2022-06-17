Celtic's key Premiership dates

Champions Celtic will kick off their season with a tasty home fixture against Aberdeen on 31 July, before back-to-back trips to Ross County and Kilmarnock.

The first Old Firm derby comes on matchday six, with Celtic hosting city rivals Rangers on the weekend of 3/4 September.

Ange Postecoglou's side will be tested in October with three away games in four weeks, first against St Johnstone before a home clash with Hibernian is followed by games at Hearts and Livingston.

The Parkhead club will welcome Motherwell in their final fixture before the split.