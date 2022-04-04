Diego Simeone has praised Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side as Atletico Madrid prepare for their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Atletico knocked out Manchester United 2-1 on aggregate in the last 16 thanks to a narrow win at Old Trafford in the second leg, but Simeone feels there is a chance for the La Liga champions to cause an upset.

"No doubt, Manchester City have extraordinary players. I am sure they have better players than us," he said.

"Manchester City and Bayern Munich are favourites because of the characteristics of their players.

"But last season Chelsea won - and not many people expected that."

The return leg in Madrid takes place Wednesday, 13 April.