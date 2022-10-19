Motherwell manager Steven Hammell: "It was just before I retired," he said when asked about the 2017 League Cup final when Celtic beat Motherwell.

"I've been to Hampden a few times with the team and just fallen short. It's something we want to do well in this season, we made no secret of that when we came in.

"It's a tough task tonight, but the goal and accolades at the end of it are worthwhile. The aim of the game is to be as positive as we can and get through. We need to be the best version of ourselves we can be.

"They've made five changes tonight and it's not really a weaker team so that's what we're up against. We understand that.

"But the boys that have come in Blair [Spittal] and Connor [Shields] have got a real intensity and enthusiasm about their play and hopefully we see that.