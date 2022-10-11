A﻿donis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

When Leeds beat Chelsea in the sunshine at Elland Road, there was a buzz about the place that hasn't been felt for decades.

But that was 52 days ago and the warmth of summer has been replaced by an autumnal gloom.

In fairness to Jesse Marsch's team, the results - Brentford aside - have all been fairly tight. Four abject refereeing performances. A stop-start schedule. And a young team new to the Premier League.

But for a fanbase that had become used to the magical madness of Bielsaball, the football has been a difficult watch at times this season.

When asked in the news conference before Crystal Palace how "important" it is for Leeds to play attractive football, there was a noticeable pause and an awkward answer from Marsch.

Would a player like Cody Gakpo want to come play for Leeds now? Would overseas audiences who fell in love with United under Bielsa be similarly attracted to the Whites under Marsch?

With the excitement of Bielsaball gone, the sacrifice of form over substance only works if the form sticks.

But Leeds are 19th in the form table. And with Arsenal up next, the wait for a win looks like it will go on a little longer.

