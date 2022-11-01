Simon Stone, BBC Sport

J﻿ulian Alvarez couldn't have a better Manchester City guide than fellow Argentine Sergio Aguero.

T﻿he pair spoke before Alvarez's move to Europe from South America, and while matching the achievements of City's record scorer might be a tough ask, Alvarez certainly has something to aim for.

"﻿We all know what Kun did here," said 22-year-old Alvarez, who has 11 caps for Argentina. "He had a fantastic time here, did some amazing performances and scored lots of great goals.

"From the moment I arrived, I wanted to have him as a reference.

"Everyone remembers him with great affection. The fans were great with him and they’ve been great with me.

"﻿I had a chat with him when I knew I might be coming. Hopefully I'll have as good a time at the club as he did."