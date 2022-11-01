Alvarez has Aguero as City reference
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Julian Alvarez couldn't have a better Manchester City guide than fellow Argentine Sergio Aguero.
The pair spoke before Alvarez's move to Europe from South America, and while matching the achievements of City's record scorer might be a tough ask, Alvarez certainly has something to aim for.
"We all know what Kun did here," said 22-year-old Alvarez, who has 11 caps for Argentina. "He had a fantastic time here, did some amazing performances and scored lots of great goals.
"From the moment I arrived, I wanted to have him as a reference.
"Everyone remembers him with great affection. The fans were great with him and they’ve been great with me.
"I had a chat with him when I knew I might be coming. Hopefully I'll have as good a time at the club as he did."