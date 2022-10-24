W﻿e asked for your thoughts after Saturday's game at Etihad Stadium.

H﻿ere are some of your views:

Manchester City fans

Connor: We had to work hard for that win - Brighton are the best team that we've seen at the Etihad in recent years! Class shone through with Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne!

N﻿eil: Not the best performance of the season, but a good result against a really good side.

Tristan: Brilliant performance after the Liverpool loss last week. Ederson with a great pass up to Haaland for the first goal and then a solid penalty by him again before half-time. And then De Bruyne scored an absolute beauty from outside the box.

Brighton fans

M﻿ichael: I thought Albion played really well against one of the top teams in the world. After scoring they had City on the rack until the third goal went in. I just wonder if the two iffy goals would have been given if it was the other way round. The penalty was certainly wrong - the City player dangled a leg out in no attempt to get the ball.

G﻿reg: I’d say there was some hangover from Tuesday's frustrating draw with Forest in the first half. Gave the ball away too easily and weak defending for Haaland's first. VAR dominating the half-time chat. Second half, we shot out of blocks and gave City a run for their money. We had more possession, we scored for the first time in three matches. Proud!

A﻿ndreas: Quality football and passion!