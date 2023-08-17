'Horrible' Darvel defeat all the warning Dons need, says Morris

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Cup defeats don't come much worse than Aberdeen's humiliating exit to Darvel last season.

And winger Shayden Morris says that "horrible experience" can serve as a warning as the Dons look to avoid falling victim to another upset when they visit League 1 Stirling Albion on Friday night.

The Viaplay Cup last-16 tie marks Aberdeen's return to knockout action for the first time since that infamous night in Ayrshire.

Morris, who didn't feature in the Scottish Cup loss to Darvel, said: “We know that is football for you but that happened last season was a horrible experience for everyone connected to the club.

"But that showed us, that feeling we had, no one wants to go through that again.

‘So we go 100% and show what we can do. We are more backed to win the game but we know they are a good team, they beat St Johnstone so we know it is not going to be easy for us. We have got to be on our game.”

After the Darvel embarrassment, manager Jim Goodwin lasted just one more game - a 6-0 drubbing by Hibs - before being sacked.

His successor, Barry Robson, says he will field his strongest possible side against Stirling Albion, who hammered top-flight St Johnstone 4-0 in Perth to seal qualification from the group stage.

Robson said: “I have known for long enough that you need to be at it in cup competitions. I won’t be resting anybody. Full strength, too important.

"I expect a real hard battling performance from Stirling and we need to make sure we bring a battling performance to match that."