Wolves 1-3 Liverpool: What Klopp said

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking to BBC Sport, said: "We have to play better than we did in the first-half. We did in the second which was the best moment to react. In the first half we had some problems physically, we weren't sharp, we weren't right. We tried to find out who's ready [after the international break] and it was not a perfect choice. The best news was it was over and I thought we cannot play worse. That's why we changed pretty much everything in the second-half, tactically and physically.

"Second-half we controlled it completely and it was a really good game then. We deserved to win in the end that's clear. We scored the equaliser, kept controlling, kept trying and won the game which was massive for us."

On the impact from the bench: "Quality on the bench helps massively. Quality on the pitch was very good too even though the boys struggled to show it. I am happy with the squad we have."

On Liverpool coming from behind to win again: "It's really early days in the season but we need to take all the information we get. Turning game around is helpful in a season but we cannot rely on it, we cannot.

"We have to play better in the first half of games generally. We are not stable yet, that is not possible. Too many things are new. I am ready to work on that and the boys are too. They did not want to wave the white flag and that is good. When you win the lesser good games you can have a good season. The boys reacted really well."