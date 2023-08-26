Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to BBC Match of the Day: "Right from the beginning, we gave an incredible goal away. You make life really difficult for yourself, but the team reacted really well. We dominated the game and created countless chances and should have scored five, six, seven goals easily.

"When you have done the most difficult thing, which is to get back ahead against a team that is well organised, you have to defend your box from one corner. It is the only chance they have and you get punished. Yet still you get another two chances and don't score - that is the story of the game. The amount of things we did to merit winning the game comfortably, we still end up with one point.

"We have this situation a thousand times in football [for the first goal]. We gave the ball away in a really dangerous area and it was a really cool finish. All three substitutes changed the game. Fabio [Vieira] was involved in everything we created and I am really happy with that, to see players with the ability to make and take chances with quality, the same with Eddie [Nketiah]. It is my fault that Fabio has not played more and today he gave me reasons to play him more.

"We have to show another level of commitment and desire and 'over my dead body'. With 10 men, you cannot concede a goal."