Burnley defender Ameen Al-Dakhil believes "the details" cost Burnley against Manchester United and is convinced the Clarets are edging closer to their first win back in the Premier League.

Bruno Fernandes' fine strike was sufficient to settle a tight game at Turf Moor against Manchester United on Saturday but Al-Dakhil is not panicking at a record of one draw and four defeats from their opening five fixtures.

"As a team, we did a lot right," he told BBC Radio Lancashire, external. "Possession-wise, we had all of the ball and they were only playing on the counter attack.

"We defended well but in the Premier League, it is always the details that matter. We hit the post and if that had been a goal the game would have been very different.

"We had the chances but did not score. We were a bit unlucky but it will come."

After a trip to Salford in the Carabao Cup in midweek, Burnley travel to Newcastle on Saturday in search of that elusive three points.

"We have had to come in and realise that this is the Premier League," he said. "Everyone can see we are getting better, giving everything on the training ground and trying our post.

"We want to make everyone happy and eventually the win will come."