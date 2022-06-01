It was a turbulent season for Arsenal, who recovered from three straight losses to challenge for Champions League qualification, only to be pipped at the post by Tottenham.

There was a host of young talent on display for the Gunners throughout the campaign, but who made your team of the season?

Goalkeeper

No surprises here as Aaron Ramsdale was number one for the vast majority of the season, following a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City.

Defenders

For large parts of the season, the Arsenal back four selected itself somewhat and that is a pattern followed here.

Summer signings Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White feature, with the former Brighton man the second most selected player overall. He partners Gabriel at centre-back, with Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney rounding out the defence.

Midfielders

Setting up in a 4-3-3 - your most selected formation - Thomas Partey was your favourite in midfield, so much so that he was actually the most selected in two of the three positions. He is joined by Granit Xhaka on his left and Martin Odegaard on his right.

Attackers

Bukayo Saka enjoyed a stellar season and was your most selected player overall, taking his place on the right side of your front three. He is joined by Alexandre Lacazette and Gabriel Martinelli.

However, there is no space for Emile Smith Rowe, whose versatility seems to have counted against him. He was your seventh most selected player overall, but didn't make the top two in any one position.

