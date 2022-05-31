George Cummins, BBC Sport

Ivan Perisic fits the model of player Antonio Conte wants.

"You can be good, you can be creative - but at the same time be strong physically, run a lot and be resilient,” the Tottenham manager said in February.

Croatia international Perisic is Conte's third signing from Serie A in six months and the Italian will be hoping he is as successful as Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski, who joined in January.

Signing a 33-year-old on big wages is a break from the norm for Tottenham.

It appears chairman Daniel Levy is putting his trust in managing director Fabio Paratici and Conte, with their knowledge of the Italian market.

More signings are expected to follow, including goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Meanwhile, Harry Winks, Giovani lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele could all leave over the summer.