Emery is 'admired for his meticulous approach and tactical views'

Unai Emery is viewed very differently in Spain, where he is admired for his meticulous approach and tactical awareness.

It is typical of him that he spent four days before the game at Anfield last week ensconced in the Villarreal Sports City complex making micro studies of the entire Liverpool side. In the process, he watched 15 of the Reds' matches in their entirety.

He knew above everything else that to try to go toe-to-toe with Liverpool at Anfield would have ended in embarrassment, although it is certainly true he wanted more from his side.

He doesn't need anyone to tell him that the team needed to attack better, retain the ball for longer periods, avoid making mistakes in their build-up play, show courage with the ball, attack the spaces when available and be mentally strong when in possession.

The only instruction he successfully managed on Wednesday was to prevent Liverpool opening them up with set-pieces.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp himself was never going to make the mistake made by Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri and Bayern Munich counterpart Julian Nagelsmann in underestimating Villarreal and he will not need reminding that, despite their superiority, they only scored twice in that game.

With Gerard Moreno back in action for the home side, we could well see a different Villarreal on Tuesday.

