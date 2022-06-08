Arsenal duo Emile Smith Rowe and Folarin Balogun impressed again as England Under-21s qualified for the 2023 European Under-21 Championship with a 3-0 win over Albania.

Balogun, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Middlesbrough, bagged a clinical double from close range, while Smith-Rowe added an assist to his international window after his sublime volley saw off Czech Republic on Saturday.

Smith-Rowe has been capped three times by the England senior side but the 21-year-old was left out of Gareth Southgate's squad.

He will hope his form will be enough to encourage Southgate to put him back in his plans for the World Cup in November.