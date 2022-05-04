Craig Gordon has become the first three-time winner of the Scottish Football Writers' Player of the Year award.

The Hearts goalkeeper won the prize ahead of former Celtic team-mate Callum McGregor, Parkhead defender Cameron Carter-Vickers and Rangers skipper James Tavernier.

The 39-year-old first won the award in 2006, the year he lifted the Scottish Cup with Hearts, and collected it as a Celtic player in 2015 after making a spectacular comeback from a career-threatening knee injury.

Gordon has made a series of stunning saves to help Hearts secure European group-stage football next season.

Robbie Neilson's side sealed third place in the cinch Premiership before the split and face Rangers in the Scottish Cup final on May 21.

Gordon said: "I am immensely proud and happy to have won this again. I have won it every eight years or so... so I might get it again in 2030!

"There were probably a few fans who thought I was a bit old to come back and might not make the same impact as the first time round, but that's what drives me to prove I can still play."