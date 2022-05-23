Relegation brings inevitable uncertainty and the turbulence at Turf Moor will continue after failure to get the final-day win over Newcastle that would have guaranteed a seventh season as a Premier League club.

With a whole stack of players likely to leave, no manager in place and new owners at the helm, it will be an "interesting" summer for the Clarets.

Nick Pope, Maxwel Cornet, James Tarkowski and Nathan Collins are just some of the likely departures meaning it will be a very different squad next season.

But where did it all go wrong and how can Burnley put it right? Is Sean Dyche's late-season sacking to blame? Was that the controversial but correct decision?

