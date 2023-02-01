Since losing 3-0 and 2-0 against West Ham in the 2018-19 season, Newcastle have scored in their past six Premier League games against the Hammers, losing just once (W3 D2).

West Ham won this fixture 4-2 last season, but last won consecutive away league games against the Magpies in October 1998. They've scored 11 goals in their past four league visits to St James' Park, as many as they had in their previous 14.

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope has kept a clean sheet in his past six Premier League appearances – no English keeper has ever done so in seven consecutive matches in the competition.