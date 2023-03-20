We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Wolves and Leeds.

Here are some of your comments:

Wolves fans

Mark: We outplayed Leeds for most of the game but gifted them four goals. Our defending in the box was awful and that more than cancelled out our excellent work elsewhere. We have no leadership in the backline and if we cannot sort that out immediately then we will go down.

Paul: Poor, poor defending. However, again poor, poor finishing and decision making. We pass it very precariously around the back and put ourselves under pressure. I would like to see Adama start every game - he causes havoc. We need to raise our game to stay in this league.

VJ: Shocking subs and defending... you can't take off two of our best players in Dawson and Neves and expect to get anything out of the game. We were on top at 2-3, Neves then gets subbed and we were no longer a threat. Having said that, we had enough chances but just don't have the quality up front... Forest is a must-win game!

Leeds fans

Graham: At this stage of the season the result means everything no matter how it's achieved. They were getting overrun in midfield again and couldn't stop Wolves going forward, which is a worry. The first goal was very well worked and the others were more opportunistic. Let's hope that this is the start of a good run of results and survival from relegation.

Mac: Delighted. Four excellent goals away against a tough side, we absorbed huge pressure brilliantly, and the two goals we did concede were freaks that we couldn't have done anything about anyway. Javi Gracia is an impressive character and seems to be just what we needed. Let's kick on.

Robert: Great result, well played team. We created the chances and for once we took most of them. The key to our survival is to now back that up time and time again. Confidence over the last few games is growing and showing!