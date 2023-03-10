Silva on Arsenal, happiness and fatigue
- Published
Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham take on Arsenal on Sunday.
Here is what the manager has had to say:
On facing the league leaders: "We know we are going to play against one of the better teams in the country. It will be a tough game for us but we will try our best to be tough for Arsenal."
Silva says there are no fresh injury concerns, with Tom Cairney, Neeskens Kebano and Layvin Kurzawa still sidelined.
Asked if fatigue was key in Monday's loss to Brentford, he added: "Nobody is tired in the first 10 minutes of the game and our worst period was in the first 10 minutes."
Fulham's success this season has prompted links between Silva and other jobs but when asked about reports Tottenham are interested he refused to comment and insisted: "I'm really happy here."
Silva also stressed Palhinha is "happy" at Craven Cottage despite links with other clubs.