Gordon family remain committed to Hibs

The Gordon family have thanked Hibernian fans for the love and support they have received following Ron Gordon's death, and say they remain committed to his "vision and long-term plan".

Hibs' majority shareholder died earlier this month at the age of 68 - less than a month after disclosing that he was receiving treatment for cancer.

In a statement released on the club's website, the family said: "When our hearts were broken, the sunshine from Leith brought some much-needed light into our lives. We cannot thank you enough for your kindness and generosity.

"We remain committed to Ron’s vision and long-term plan, supporting all facets of the Football Club, and working with you all to achieve it. With pride we will continue to invest in the First Team, Academy, Women’s Team, club infrastructure and the Community Foundation.

"We will continue to meet Ron’s and our supporters’ high expectations to achieve sustained success on and off the pitch.

"Ron will be missed terribly, but together, we will continue to build on the legacy of this historic club."