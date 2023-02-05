Sunday's gossip - Hart, Mooy and Turnbull in talks about Celtic futures

Although the trio are contracted to Celtic until the end of next season, manager Ange Postecoglou has been talking to Joe Hart, Aaron Mooy and David Turnbull "to know where their heads are" in terms of staying at the club longer term. (Scottish Daily Star Sunday - paper edition)

Celtic boss Postecoglou admits to losing his temper over certain player "behaviours", but insists it's "not getting angry or having a blast just for the sake of it". (The Scotsman), external

"He talks a hell of a game" and "he'll eat himself" - football pundit and former Celtic striker Chris Sutton shares his thoughts on Rangers manager Michael Beale as he wades in to the "Ange is a lucky man" comment made by Beale. (BT Sport via Scottish Sun on Sunday), external

Cameron Carter-Vickers describes the call from President Joe Biden to the United States team at the Qatar World Cup as being "slightly different" from his manager's team talks at Celtic. (Scottish Sun on Sunday), external