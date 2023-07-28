A statue of Arsene Wenger has been unveiled at the Emirates Stadium, depicting the former Arsenal manager lifting the Premier League trophy.

Wenger managed the club from 1996 to 2018, in which time he led the club to three Premier League titles - including an entire 'invincible' season unbeaten in 2004-05 - seven FA Cups and 20 successive seasons in the Champions League.

The statue has been fixed into position outside the North Bank stand and is now accessible for the public to view.

Manager Mikel Arteta - who captained the club under Wenger - said: "It’s such a great tribute that the club has done something special for Arsene that he fully deserves and merits.

"With a statue now at the stadium, Arsene can have that recognition and be here at our club forever.

"I’m so grateful to have played for Arsene at this club in my career. He chose me to be one of his players and selected me to be the captain of the club and that's something I will never forget."

The statue joins five others currently on the podium around the Emirates Stadium depicting club legends Tony Adams, Dennis Bergkamp, Herbert Chapman, Ken Friar and Thierry Henry.