Analysis: Inter Club d'Escaldes 2-1 Hibernian

Jack Herrall, BBC Sport Scotland

A lack of purpose throughout Hibs' play was apparent across the whole 90 minutes as they failed to form cohesive attacks or passages of play.

It may have been their first competitive outing of the season but their level of awareness as a squad was borderline inexcusable as passes rarely found their intended targets.

Hibs manager Johnson emphasised how narrow the pitch was pre-match and the Andorran side often squeezed Hibs into the middle of the park, nullifying how effective they could be going forward.

Adam Le Fondre started upfront with Christian Doidge given second-half minutes but neither were able to act as an effective focal point due to the lack of efficiency in their build-up play as a whole.

Youan and Newell were the two bright sparks for Hibs but the squad's performance will need to be upped significantly if they are to progress through this round.