Wolves financial situation 'a tough thing to deal with'

It is a "tough state of affairs" for Wolves head coach Julen Lopetegui as the club sells players to try to comply with Financial Fair Play.

That is the view of Tottenham senior assistant head coach Vicky Jepson, who was speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast after it was confirmed striker Raul Jimenez was moving to Premier League rivals Fulham.

"Sometimes as a manager you don’t have control of those things, then you have to weigh up if it is the right place you want to be or do you have to move on and go somewhere else and that’s the decision you have to make. Or, do you accept that as long as people understand and fans understand that the situation the manager has to deal with is with losing quality players which we’ve seen exit Wolves," said Jepson.

"It’s a tough thing to deal with and I’m sure you wouldn’t choose to lose your top striker you have had at the club for five years to Fulham, you wouldn’t choose to do that. One, you could be making money to bring other players in or it could be taken out of your hands by the hierarchy, but that happens up and down in every strand in the professional game and unfortunately those are sometimes the things you can’t control.

"It’s a tough state of affairs when it’s the manager getting it in the neck from fans if the results aren’t the right results at the weekend, but you have to be realistic with the squad you’ve got to compete with."

