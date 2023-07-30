Alex Howell, BBC Sport

David Raya is the subject of transfer interest from other clubs and has most recently been linked with Bayern Munich. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has been speaking about the situation.

"David is a Brentford player so far and I haven’t been told anything different," said Frank.

"It’s an open secret that we are willing to sell him for the right amount. He’s training hard and a good professional.

"Right now he’s at the club and then we will find the best to do. I think it’s natural that he would like to leave if it’s a good opportunity for him. We all think it’s a good idea at the right price.

"That probably means going towards that and focusing on the other keepers we have, I think that is completely natural."

