BBC Radio Manchester's Joe McGrath and Gaz Drinkwater have been discussing who United's underdog player will be this season on The Devils' Advocate podcast: "I want Antony to have a good year. He was okay last year and there's a big price tag on his head, which sometimes can put so much pressure on him.

"I want him to do well because if he gets really firing and we have a situation where we have Rashford, Hojlund and Antony as our front three, who are electric, I think that's how we can push on and maybe do better than just getting third spot."

Drinkwater: "I'm thinking Hojlund to be the surprise and score 10-15 league goals maybe, which would be amazing. Garnacho is another one and when I mean surprise, I mean that by the end of the season he will be one of United's star players.

"Then the other one is Aaron Wan-Bissaka. United fans know what he can do, but I think there are some that need convincing. I think this season he won't need to convince anyone. I think this: 'He's rubbish on the ball' chat will be dead by the end of this season."

