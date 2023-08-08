Which United underdogs will come through this year?

BBC Radio Manchester's Joe McGrath and Gaz Drinkwater have been discussing who United's underdog player will be this season on The Devils' Advocate podcast: "I want Antony to have a good year. He was okay last year and there's a big price tag on his head, which sometimes can put so much pressure on him.

"I want him to do well because if he gets really firing and we have a situation where we have Rashford, Hojlund and Antony as our front three, who are electric, I think that's how we can push on and maybe do better than just getting third spot."

Drinkwater: "I'm thinking Hojlund to be the surprise and score 10-15 league goals maybe, which would be amazing. Garnacho is another one and when I mean surprise, I mean that by the end of the season he will be one of United's star players.

"Then the other one is Aaron Wan-Bissaka. United fans know what he can do, but I think there are some that need convincing. I think this season he won't need to convince anyone. I think this: 'He's rubbish on the ball' chat will be dead by the end of this season."

