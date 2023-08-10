Colin Fray, BBC Radio Nottingham

There is serious interest in Brennan Johnson from other Premier League clubs, and it will be hard for Forest to keep the player. That's due to the FFP regulations, which are affecting a lot of clubs in this window/season and Forest are no exception.

The £105m permitted losses over a three-year period are reduced by £22m for every season a club is in the Championship. So Forest's limit for the last three seasons is only £61m, which will increase by a further £22m this season.

They are close to the limit, and so potentially big player purchases will have to be funded by sales.

The biggest profit they could make from a sale is from Johnson, so while the thought of losing one of the club's brightest stars might be unpalatable, it is the reality of football finance that they might have to.