Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Good question, and not a new one. But - if I may borrow a managerial cliche - they have two players who might feel like new signings to pin their hopes on.

Fabio Silva was dealt an unkind hand when he found himself as Raul Jimenez's emergency deputy with hardly any experience. Productive loans in Belgium and Holland will have helped him.

Sasa Kalajdzic's luck was even worse when he sustained a season-ending injury on his debut, and both players will no doubt be highly motivated to show why Wolves spent a pretty penny on them in the first place.