Manchester City are considering Lyon's 20-year-old French forward Bradley Barcola as a potential replacement for Riyad Mahrez. (90min), external

If Paris St-Germain sell France forward Kylian Mbappe this summer then they will immediately make a move for Manchester City's Bernardo Silva. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external

City are weighing up a 120m euro (£103m) move for Inter Milan's Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella, 26, if Silva chooses to join PSG. (TuttoMercato - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, West Ham are close to winning the race for Manchester City's Carlos Borges, who is also wanted by Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt, after offering £14m for the 19-year-old winger. (Guardian), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's gossip column