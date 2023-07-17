Hibs' Kenneh makes 'perfect step' with Shrewsbury loan move

Nohan Kenneh's loan from Hibernian to Shrewsbury is currently "the perfect step" for the midfielder, says manager Lee Johnston.

The 20-year-old, who has joined the Easter Road club last summer, has signed a season-long move with the League One club.

The switch follows a loan spell last season at Ross County, where Kenneh played 19 times.

"We will keep a close eye on his performances and hope this furthers his development even more," Johnson said.