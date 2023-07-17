Hibs' Kenneh makes 'perfect step' with Shrewsbury loan move

Nohan KennehGetty Images

Nohan Kenneh joined Hibernian in the summer of 2022

Nohan Kenneh's loan from Hibernian to Shrewsbury is currently "the perfect step" for the midfielder, says manager Lee Johnston.

The 20-year-old, who has joined the Easter Road club last summer, has signed a season-long move with the League One club.

The switch follows a loan spell last season at Ross County, where Kenneh played 19 times.

"We will keep a close eye on his performances and hope this furthers his development even more," Johnson said.

