West Ham are considering pulling out of a deal for Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire because of the amount of time it is taking to complete. (Telegraph), external

If a move for Maguire is abandoned, Hammers boss David Moyes will turn his interest to Germany defender Jonathan Tah and Ivory Coast centre-back Odilon Kossounou, who are both at Bayer Leverkusen. (Guardian), external

West Ham want to replace Brazilian Lucas Paqueta in midfield with Ajax's Ghana international Mohammed Kudus if an agreement can be reached over a fee with Manchester City for the former. (Talksport), external

Jesse Lingard could be set to re-join the Hammers, and despite training with Inter Miami, would prefer to play in the Premier League. (Express), external

