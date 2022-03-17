'Form is temporary' - Southgate backs Maguire to bounce back

Gareth Southgate said he didn't consider not picking Harry Maguire for his latest England squad, despite questions over his recent Manchester United performances.

Maguire and Luke Shaw are the only United players named in Southgate's 25-man Three Lions squad for this month's friendlies.

The England manager said: "I don’t think it ever crossed our minds not to select Harry Maguire for this squad.

"He’s been a key part of the starting XI that got us to a World Cup semi-final and a European Championship final.

"I know the club are going through a difficult period, but you’ve got to look at who are our best players and the core of the team, and he’s in that group.

"There’s no doubt in my mind that he’s one of our best centre-backs and form, in that sense, is temporary.

"Harry is now over 40 caps, consistently strong performer for us, was over the autumn period as well. Hopefully he can continue that vein of form for us that he’s had over a long period of time."

