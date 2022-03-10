Sevilla v West Ham: Confirmed team news
Sevilla make two changes from the side that drew 0-0 against Alaves in La Liga last Friday. Oliver Torres replaces the suspended Thomas Delaney in midfield and a late injury to Ivan Rakitic also sees Munir start.
Sevilla XI: Bono, Navas, Kounde, Ocampos, Gudelj, Jordan, Rakitic, Torres, Acuna, Corona, En-Nesyri.
West Ham boss David Moyes make two changes to the side that started their narrow defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield last weekend.
Declan Rice returns from illness to replace the injured Jarrod Bowen, while Alphonse Areola starts in goal in place of Lukasz Fabianski.
West Ham XI: Areola, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Johnson, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Vlasic, Antonio, Lanzini.
Here's how we're lining up tonight in Seville...#SEVWHU | #UEL pic.twitter.com/fv8qJo5kCC— West Ham United (@WestHam) March 10, 2022