Sevilla v West Ham: Confirmed team news

West Ham boss David Moyes make two changes to the side that started their narrow defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield last weekend.

Declan Rice returns from illness to replace the injured Jarrod Bowen, while Alphonse Areola starts in goal in place of Lukasz Fabianski.

West Ham XI: Areola, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Johnson, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Vlasic, Antonio, Lanzini.