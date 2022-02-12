Norwich 0-4 Man City: Smith reaction

Norwich boss Dean Smith speaking to Match of the Day: "The second goal for me changed the game, took the wind out of our sails. I am disappointed with the manner of the goals, they are a fantastic football team but we made a big mistake for the first, the second we forgot our principles and then concede from a second phase corner for the third.

"And don't get me stated on the penalty - that is never a penalty, just two players coming together - he said it was for lower body contact, I have been to see him, that's why I called it pathetic at the time and still believe it is.

"We had some moments in the game. Grant Hanley has hit the post, Teemu Pukki has worked the goalkeeper, when it was 1-0 we stayed in the game but that second probably flattened the whole atmosphere.

"We have got to win games to bring them into it with ourselves. All we can do is concentrate on what we do - it is a tough league to win in and we have got Newcastle, Burnley and Brentford still to play here, if we can win games at Carrow Road then it helps us climb out the relegation places."