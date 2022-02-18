Brighton v Burnley: Team news

Brighton head coach Graham Potter reported no new injury concerns for their clash with Burnley.

Lewis Dunk is suspended after receiving a red card against Manchester United on Tuesday, while Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento are still out.

Burnley forward Wout Weghorst is expected to be fit despite hurting his hip against Liverpool last Sunday.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Charlie Taylor are close to full fitness but unlikely to be involved this weekend.

