S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

W﻿olves manager Julen Lopetegui spent a long time talking to the written media at his unveiling on Monday.

H﻿e clarified that his contract runs to the summer of 2025.

B﻿ut he refused to say whether there is a break clause in it that will allow him to leave if Wolves get relegated.

"﻿I'm not thinking about relegation," he said. "I am thinking about winning the next match.

"I prefer to be positive, not negative. I am very happy to be here for three years."

L﻿optegui's first game in charge is in the Carabao Cup fourth round against League Two strugglers Gillingham on either 20 or 21 December.