Lopetegui not thinking about relegation
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui spent a long time talking to the written media at his unveiling on Monday.
He clarified that his contract runs to the summer of 2025.
But he refused to say whether there is a break clause in it that will allow him to leave if Wolves get relegated.
"I'm not thinking about relegation," he said. "I am thinking about winning the next match.
"I prefer to be positive, not negative. I am very happy to be here for three years."
Loptegui's first game in charge is in the Carabao Cup fourth round against League Two strugglers Gillingham on either 20 or 21 December.