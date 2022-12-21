I don't ever look for a point - Mackay

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is relishing the prospect of taking on Rangers on Friday night, and believes the game is "perfectly winnable".

“Every game we play in this league is tough," Mackay said. "When you play the top two you know how tough it’s going to be.

“You’ve seen a couple of teams beat them (Celtic and Rangers) this year. I don’t ever go into a game looking for a point.

"You play against them and it’s a really tough challenge. You’re playing against squads that can bring on five players that can absolutely change the game because they’re top talents."

County resumed their Scottish Premiership season with a 2-1 defeat to St Johnstone on Saturday, but Mackay is adamant that his side's spirits are unaffected.

"People talk about going to Parkhead and Ibrox and it being dangerous, Celtic went to Tannadice this year and it was incredible," he added. "We don’t take them lightly, but we go into the game with belief. Every game is perfectly winnable.

"Who can’t look forward to a game under lights at home, live on television playing against one of the best teams in the country - I cannot wait, it’s what you want to be in football for.”