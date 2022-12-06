Where are Aston Villa playing before domestic football returns?

Unai EmeryGetty Images

With the return of domestic football now just two weeks away for Premier League clubs, Unai Emery's squad are preparing for some warm weather training in Dubai.

H﻿ere is a rundown of their fixtures before the Premier League comes back.

  • Thursday, 8 December, Aston Villa v Brighton, Dubai, 13:00 GMT

  • Sunday, 11 December, Aston Villa v Chelsea, Dubai, 14:10 GMT

  • Thursday, 15 December, Aston Villa v Villareal, Villa Park, 20:00 GMT

After defeat to Manchester United in the third round of the Carabao Cup, Villa's first match back will be at home to Liverpool on Boxing Day (20:00 GMT).