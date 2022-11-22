F﻿ormer St Mirren forward Rory Loy has spoken of the "disappointing" League Cup campaign, where the Paisley club failed to get out of their group.

T﻿he Buddies finished third behind Championship outfit Arbroath and League 1 side FC Edinburgh.

S﻿peaking on the BBC Scottish Football Podcast, Loy said, “You go to St Mirren Park and the names of the cup-winning teams are engraved on all the steps. For clubs like that, it is a huge opportunity to go and make a mark and become a legend.

“There are a number of reasons why a cup run is huge for clubs like St Mirren and I don’t buy any excuses – I don’t think Stephen Robinson was too guilty of that – of no time for recruitment or it being too early in the season.

"St Mirren should be making it through a group with the likes of Airdrieonians and FC Edinburgh, with no disrespect.

“The club should be able to do that with the players they had at their disposal and the fact they missed out on a potential League Cup run is pretty disappointing.”