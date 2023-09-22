I've enjoyed being thrown in at deep end - Costelloe

Dara Costelloe believes his Scottish football baptism of fire will stand him in good stead for the remainder of his season-long loan at St Johnstone.

The 20-year-old Irish striker joined Saints from Burnley in mid-August and his first three outings have been against Celtic and Rangers either side of a home match against Tayside rivals Dundee.

Ahead of another big game away to Hibs in the Premiership on Saturday, Costelloe said: "I've quite enjoyed being thrown in at the deep end.

"It gives you a feel of the league straight away, which is a good thing. You always learn more by being thrown in at the deep end, which I love.

"I'm really enjoying it so far. The lads have been great with me, they've put their arms around me and helped me settle in."

Saints are bottom of the league and still waiting for their first win of the season but Costelloe, who has helped them to two draws in their last three games, feels Steven MacLean's side are starting to find their feet.

"We've got a lot of good players here but we're a young group and there are a lot of players who are new to each other," the striker said.

"The team's only just starting to gel and I think we'll do very well this year. There’s a lot to come from us.”