Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Brentford are hoping to secure a return loan deal for Everton striker Neal Maupay.

The 27-year-old signed for the Bees in 2017 from Ligue 1 club Saint-Etienne and has scored 41 goals in 95 games.

In August 2019, he signed for Brighton in a £16m deal before moving to Everton in August 2022.

Since joining the Toffees, he's only scored one goal in 29 appearances.

He is expected to join on a season-long loan.